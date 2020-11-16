Happy times as John and Ingrid celebrate 65 years of marriage

John and Ingrid Taylor, from Bridgnorth, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary The Taylors first met on a farm in Staffordshire

It took just 18 months for John and Ingrid Taylor tied the knot, after first locking eyes in Staffordshire, in 1954.

And on Thursday they celebrated their latest milestone wedding anniversary.

John and Ingrid Taylor, both aged 84, from The Hobbins, Bridgnorth, had planned a grand celebration at The Down Inn, Ludlow Road.

But unfortunately they were forced to cancel their plans due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Instead, the couple enjoyed a day of celebration at home, as they happily reminisced about their years spent together.

John said the secret to their long-lasting marriage was to “keep on dancing through it all”.

Explaining how they first met, John said: “I worked on a farm up Nantwich way and they always had a German girl in the house there.

“She came over in 1954 and we got married 18 months later – she’s from Berlin originally.

"We’ve celebrated and been very happy. We’ve been dancing all of our lives and been able to have lots of holidays together.”

John and Ingrid tied the knot on November 12, 1955m at St Margaret’s Church in Wrenbury.