Mr Bump the blind donkey in walking challenge with Amanda

Honey Ball from Bridgnorth will be walking a thousand steps a day with Mr Bump the blind donkey

Honey will be joined by Mr Bump, a blind donkey, for her challenge at the Severn Valley Rescue Centre near Bridgnorth.

Severn Valley Rescue says it desperately needs to raise money for feed and hay over the winter, and is also in need of a horse box so the animals can be taken out into the community to meet people.

"Animal therapy is very effective in helping people suffering from mental health issue, loneliness and learning difficulties, and also helps with anxiety and stress relief," Honey's mother, Amanda, said.

"Honey and Mr Bump are now attempting to raise money by walking 10,000 steps over 10 days. They are a special partnership as Mr Bump is completely blind and relies on following his handler. They have a very strong bond."

She said Mr Bump was blinded as a youngster when he lived on a showjumping yard.

He was kicked in the eye by a large horse and when the vet removed his eye, the tendons to the other eye became damaged and he lost his sight.

"Honey took to Mr Bump straight away and the pair have been inseparable ever since. Honey understands what it is like to have a disability as she has a condition called microtia and is missing an ear, causing complete hearing loss on one side."