Council urges public to stay safe when visiting Shropshire this half term

Shropshire Council and Telford & Wrekin Council have issued an joint appeal as they continue the battle to keep virus levels under control.

Since lockdown restrictions started to relax in June 2020, the two councils have been working closely with partners to support the county’s tourism sector in its recovery.

As the number of positive Covid-19 cases continues to rise across both council areas, residents and visitors are being urged to do their part by following local coronavirus restrictions and planning ahead before visiting areas of the county.

The tourism sector attracts more than 13 million visitors, generating circa £800 million per year for the local economy. The county is home to major flagship destinations, including Shropshire Hills AONB, Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site, Shrewsbury and Ludlow.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member culture, leisure, waste and communications, said: “It’s been an incredibly difficult year for all of us and it’s really focussed our minds on what we have missed with so many places being forced to close. It’s highlighted how much we value our cultural assets like museums, theatres and our stunning countryside across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

“Now we must do all we can to keep our businesses open to support them in their recovery and so we can continue to enjoy visiting them. Over the half-term school holidays, I’m sure many people are planning to visit sites across Shropshire, so please make sure you plan ahead, know the local restrictions and follow them. Together we can keep Shropshire open.”

Carolyn Healy, Cabinet Member for Visitor Economy, Historic & Natural Environment and Climate Change at Telford & Wrekin Council, added: “It is our priority to keep businesses open and make sure people can still enjoy their leisure time, but we need to highlight safety and ask everyone to do their bit to protect themselves and others as well as respecting the environment. We are open to welcoming visitors, but we would ask everyone to act responsibly and not risk a change of status or additional restrictions.

“It is clear that in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin we are spoilt for choice with our great outdoor offer, market towns, independent shops, friendly cafes and pubs; but if a place is too busy, we would urge visitors to act responsibly and consider an alternative option within the destination to visit. There are many hidden gems to choose from and the opportunity to return.”

Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin are both currently in Tier 1, meaning the local risk is medium. The public should limit their contact with others not in their household bubble, stick to the rule of six and wash hands regularly for at least 20 seconds.