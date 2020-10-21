West Mercia Police tackles metal theft during week of action

West Mercia Police took part in the national Metal Theft Week of Action

Operation Tornado II saw the officers out in force last week specifically tackling metal theft, heritage and waste crime.

This involved several road side operations and visits to organisations that are often victims of metal theft such as churches.

Police also visited waste sites to engage and educate the staff on licensing.

During the week officers visited 39 scrap metal dealers, nine vehicle dismantlers, 41 mobile collectors were stopped and 16 offences were identified.

As part of the activity one man was arrested for bicycle theft and three bicycles were recovered.

Three men, all from Leicestershire, were also arrested and bailed in connection with the thefts of catalytic converters that were taken from vehicles parked at the Worcestershire Royal Hospital.

Metal theft is the term used when something is stolen for the value of its parts, such as the metal inside copper cables.

Gareth Morgan, from West Mercia Police, said: “The week was a huge success for the force and we were able to engage with several members of our community to give advice on keeping their items safe.

“As a force we take metal theft very seriously. Being the victim of this type of crime can be devastating and extremely costly.

"Some of these items are worth thousands and can cause a significant hit to local businesses.