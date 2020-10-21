Watch: Shrewsbury Town releases video supporting Covid public health campaign

Sam Ricketts in the video

The ‘Step Up Shropshire’ campaign reinforces key public health messages about the need to get tested if symptoms develop, and what to do if the test is positive.

Now Shrewsbury Town manager Sam Ricketts, together with players and staff, have put together their own video urging people to play their part in preventing the spread of coronavirus.

Watch the video here:

Ricketts said the football club was only too happy to support the campaign.

He said: "Coronavirus has impacted on all of our lives, and everyone has had to make sacrifices, but now more than ever we need everyone to be on their guard.

"Our supporters are the beating heart of this football club. It’s not the same without them cheering us on, and that is why we are desperate to welcome fans back to the Montgomery Waters Meadow.

"To make this a reality, we need everyone to play their part – it means washing your hands, limiting your contact with other people and staying home if you have symptoms.

"That’s why we need everyone to get behind ‘Step Up Shropshire’."

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for adult social care, public health and climate change, said: “I would like to thank Sam and his staff for showing their support and reinforcing these really important messages we all need to follow.

“We all want to see fans back at the Montgomery Waters Meadow as soon as we can, but we need to make sure we all play our part in keeping coronavirus at bay. Further restrictions are just around the corner, so we need a huge community effort to do this.