Two arrests after police execute warrant in Shifnal

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of drug offences today after a warrant was carried out in Shifnal.

Police carried out a warrant at an address in Meadow Drive.

A 25-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs. Both are in police custody.

The arrests follow an investigation into child criminal exploitation.

Detective Sergeant Alex Sullivan said: “Officers from Shropshire’s proactive CID team and the local policing priorities team have carried out a warrant that has seen two people arrested and a number of phones seized.

“The warrant followed an investigation into child criminal exploitation.

"We know criminals are exploiting children and young people in our communities and are doing all we can to help safeguard them.

"If anyone does have concerns someone they know is being exploited we would ask them to let us know, if they don’t want to report the information to police they can pass the information on anonymously to Fearless.

“By sharing the information they could prevent someone from getting hurt.”

To report information to police online visit the 'tell us about' section at westmercia.police.uk

To report information anonymously to Fearless visit fearless.org.uk

