Tennis centre will reopen, says company

Better Tennis, based at Oakengates Leisure Centre, closed in March 23 due to coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

But despite the Government allowing the reopening of sports and leisure centres in July, the centre in New Road, Wrockwardine Wood, has remained closed.

Regular user Andy Maxwell said he and his friends were concerned it might not reopen again at all.

He said he had been told it could not open until the end of the month at the earliest, because all staff had been furloughed.

Mr Maxwell said he had tried to call Better Tennis, which leases the building from Telford & Wrekin Council, many times but just got a recorded message.

A spokesman for the company said it hoped to open the centre soon.

"Following four months of lockdown closure, Better has worked with its client partners to reopen its leisure facilities nationally in a phased approach, adding tennis most recently," he said.