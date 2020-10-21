Telford highways team shortlisted for award over flooding response

Flooding in Ironbridge earlier this year

Highways Magazine has listed Telford & Wrekin Highways Service, a partnership between Telford & Wrekin Council and Balfour Beatty Living Places, for 'Team of the Year Award' 2020.

The award recognises innovative professional achievements and is awarded to a team of employees who have undertaken exceptional work to sustain the efforts of their organisation, over and above their general working activities.

The Telford & Wrekin Highways Service team’s submission related to how they responded to the severe flooding in Ironbridge Gorge earlier this year, with the highest river levels in two decades following Storms Ciara and Dennis.

The team detailed how they managed to ensure the safety and welfare of the Gorge community and to support local businesses, while maintaining key highways services across the rest of the borough.

The entry submission detailed the performance of the team such as deploying 5,000 sandbags, organising road closures to ensure public safety and evacuating 75 residents to a local hotel.

Thanks

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Ward Member for the Ironbridge Gorge, said: “What a great acknowledgment of Telford & Wrekin Highways Service’ efforts during flooding to be shortlisted for such a prestigious award.

“We received many thanks from our community, as without our team’s working around the clock, there could have been more serious consequences in the area.”

Council Leader Shaun Davies said: “We are so proud of our Highways’ and Balfour Beatty’s teams and their ongoing support to residents and businesses during the difficult time caused by the floods earlier in the year.

“The efforts were really a team effort from right across the Council, partners and communities.

“We are looking forward for the awards results in January – however, every team member involved is already a hero in our eyes.”

Examples of the team’s efforts were seen after the Ironbridge Gorge flooding when the team helped homeowners to clean up, organising skips to dispose of flooded items such as carpets.

They also provided residents and businesses affected with key information and contact details for ongoing support.