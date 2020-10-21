Taxi windows policy to be discussed by council

Telford & Wrekin Council's licensing committee will discuss a review of its tinted windows policy for taxis.

Telford & Wrekin Council put the policy in place in 2017 as a way of protecting the public, and will review whether to change the rules at the next meeting of its licensing committee.

The policy only allows vehicles to have tinted windows if they were factory fitted when the car was made, and not added afterwards.

The council policy also states that the light transmitted through the windscreen must be at least 75 per cent. The front side windows must also allow at least 70 per cent of light to be transmitted through them.

The review was set up after requests from two taxi drivers to change the policy.

Two major local taxi firms have written to ask the council to continue to allow cars with factory fitted tinted windows to operate – but to remove the test on the amount of light that is transmitted through the glass.

The request has been backed by 139 people who have signed a petition supporting the proposal.

A submission on behalf of Go Carz and Diamond Cabs said that both companies wanted the ability for drivers to use vehicles which come with factory-fitted tinted windows.

A letter on their behalf from licensing consultant David Wilson said his clients request the council "allow hackney carriages and private hire vehicles to be fitted with manufacturer’s tinted glass."

The letter outlines potential benefits of tinted glass, saying it can cut the risk of suffering sun stroke.

The letter adds: "Tinted glass is fitted to both help reduce exhaust emissions by reducing the need to use air-conditioning or to open windows and to reduce the risk of young children, particularly babies, suffering from sun stroke as a result of being unable to move out of the sun, because they are secured in or by a child seat / seat belt."

The council's committee report outlines number of reasons for the policy on tinted windows, including because 'activities taking place in the vehicle cannot be viewed from the outside, posing both a risk to both passengers and driver'.