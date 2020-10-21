Spending review to combat pandemic needs to be long-term, says Shropshire MP

Philip Dunne MP

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne said the review, due to be announced next month, should cover upcoming years in line with financial plans put together by government departments.

The review by the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak aims to prioritise the response to the coronavirus pandemic with a focus on supporting jobs.

But Mr Dunne said longer-term financial clarity was needed in order to "build back greener".

He said: "Disappointing if the spending review to be announced next month will be one year only.

"Departments have prepared multi-year plans, which allow proper planning for this parliament.

"Understandably difficult given the uncertainties of the pandemic, but longer-term clarity is required to build back greener."

It comes as Mr Dunne's Bill to tackle river pollution from untreated sewage and improve water quality has received more than 40,000 signatures.

Published last week, the Bill places a duty on water companies to ensure untreated sewage is not dumped into inland waters.

The bill will require water companies to set out plans progressively to reduce their reliance on combined sewer overflows.

Mr Dunne, who is also chairman of the Environmental Audit Committee, said: “Our rivers are a vital part of our natural heritage.