Slug: Work on Neuadd Maldwyn needs to start as soon as possible, or risk

Neuadd Maldwyn - Welshpool Neuadd Maldwyn Graphic - how it could look when finished. Neuadd Maldwyn Plans

At Powys County Council’s Health and Care scrutiny committee on October 19, councillors looked at a report for transferring the former headquarters of Montgomeryshire Council over to Clwyd Alyn housing association.

Plans to turn the Grade II listed building into 66 one and two-bedroom apartments were submitted by Clwyd Alyn earlier this year.

Two other planning applications for listed building consent and conservation area consent have also been submitted.

Committee Chairman Councillor Gwilym Williams wondered what would happen if Clwyd Alyn went bust, and whether it would mean the building being returned to Powys Council.

Head of Social Services Commissioning Dylan Owen, assured Councillor Williams that there would be caveats in the contract for a “number of decades” which would see Neuadd Maldwyn return to county council ownership should the company fail.

Mr Owen said: “There is some urgency for us to move this forward, we have money from the Welsh Government that needs to be spent this financial year.

“Hopefully we will have a planning decision and when we have that we will be taking this quickly to cabinet to get it signed off as soon as possible, that’s the purpose of this report.

Adult Social Services portfolio holder, Cllr Myfanwy Alexander said: “This is a great scheme, it’s an iconic building but it’s totally unsuitable for the council’s requirements as office space anymore.

“The property team explored several alternatives and there was no interest.

“It’s good value for us as a council, it deals with a number of problems all in one go for what would have been a white elephant and albatross for us.”

The redevelopment is set to cost in the region of £11.6 million.