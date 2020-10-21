Respected Shrewsbury businessman was 'one of life’s gentlemen'

John Pullin

John Pullin was the son of Margaret and Denis. His father died when he was just 11, shortly after D-Day.

John was then sent to Shrewsbury School and later National Service saw him join the RAF as a radio mechanic, which he enjoyed immensely.

He had a lifelong passion for Second World War aircraft, especially the Hurricane.

His grandfather was Frank Tanner, of Tanners Wines of Shrewsbury, and in 1954 John joined the family business.

By 1960, he had been made a director responsible for beer production and operations, including property and distribution.

Steve Lloyd, a director of Tanners, said John had been a pleasure to work with and “one of life’s gentlemen”.

He was widely respected by his peers in the Shrewsbury business community.

In the 1950s, John met the love of his life, Jenny. They were married in October 1961 and had two daughters, Sarah and Poppy.

The family moved to Grinshill in the 1970s and started attending St Bartholomew’s Church, in Moreton Corbet.

John attended that church for nearly 40 years and was treasurer for about 20 years.

A Freemason, he was Worshipful Master three times. His lodge, Salopian lodge 262, was founded in 1788 and since that time it has only had five Worship Masters who have held this post three times.

He served on several committees, including the Clive village history group and was also chairman of the North Shropshire Council for the Protection of Rural England in the 1980s.