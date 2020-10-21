New policy to give carers time to rest and recharge is approved

Powys County Council Adult Social Services and Welsh language portfolio holder Councillor Myfanwy Alexander.

At Powys County Council’s Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, October 20, councillors agreed to formalise the approach to respite care.

The council has been providing respite care over the last few years according to “legal requirements,” but with no formal respite policy in place.

It is also a response to The Social Services and Well-being (Wales) Act which came into force in April 2016 and gives people more say in how their personal well-being can be maintained.

Adult Social Services portfolio holder, Councillor Myfanwy Alexander said: “I’m very excited about this work, it’s worth stopping for a moment to appreciate what unpaid carers do for us in Powys and the people they love and look after.”

Credu – the carers association in Powys, had been involved in drafting the document.

Councillor Alexander said: “They are key partners for us in keeping our vulnerable who need help and support, happy, well-loved and cherished.

“What we have done is not take the approach that we know what they like, but have gone, and asked carers what they would like.

“Until you ask someone what they need you don’t know what they need and you can’t deliver that.”

She also praised Head of Social Services Commissioning, Dylan Owen and his team for putting the new policy together.

Director of Social Services, Alison Bulman, said “The policy is set to provide that flexibility to give people what matters to them.

“It gives us the opportunity to really try that personalisation approach and meeting people’s wellbeing needs across Powys.”

Children’s Social Services portfolio holder Councillor Rachel Powell added: “This is really significant and important document.”

People are considered a carer if they provide unpaid support or care for a family member, partner, child, or friend.

This is because of their age, disability, physical or mental illness, substance misuse or other addiction and who cannot cope without support.

Different types of respite will be available for different time periods, but residential respite is usually available for up to a fortnight and up to six times a year.

Types of help that can be offered include residential, where a room in a residential care