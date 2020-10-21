Market Drayton greenkeeper apprentice set for prestigious pastures

Market Drayton

A Shropshire greenkeeper apprentice has scored a new role at a prestigious golf club.

Dani Hoof, right, who has been apprenticing under the watchful eyes of head greenkeeper Simon Cotterill
Dani Hoof, who apprentices at Market Drayton Golf Club, has now accepted a job at the JCB Golf & Country Club in Staffordshire.

It is "fantastic news at a time when employment opportunities are in decline", said the Market Drayton club's secretary Tracy Dulson.

"Dani, a scratch handicap golfer, is nearing the end of his apprenticeship training under the watchful eye of our head greenkeeper Simon Cotterill. The high standards of course maintenance of the undulating and picturesque landscape will have given Dani a wide range of valuable experiences.

"He has obviously benefited from the training and mentoring received from master green keeper Simon, as his new employers were so impressed, they have appointed Dani before his apprenticeship is fully completed.

"The JCB Golf & Country Club is a highly-rated course and is looking to host large scale, professional events in the future.

"Dani intends to retain his links with Market Drayton Golf Club and will remain a member at the club. We congratulate Dani and wish him success in his new post."

