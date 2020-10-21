Man banned from asking public for money

Armadeep Rana was given a criminal behaviour order by Telford Magistrates Court.

Armadeep Rana, 31, of Far Vallens in Hadley, Telford was given a three year criminal behaviour order at Telford Magistrates Court.

The order stops him from approaching people in the streets for money, knocking on people's doors and requesting money, or going into someone's property without permission of the owner.

The order, which was made in September, means that if Rana breaches any of the terms he can be arrested.

The court concluded that Rana had "engaged in behaviour that caused or was likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to any person".

The court also considered that making the order will help in prevent further such behaviour.

Local Safer Neighbourhood Sergeant Steve Tandy said: “We know that Rana’s behaviour has caused considerable distress to the local community and hope this order will give them some reprieve.

"If Rana breaches the order he will face arrest and I would ask anyone who has information that he has breached the conditions to let us know.”