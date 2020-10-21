Hardy volunteers will still be out selling poppies in Newport

Newport and District Poppy Appeal organiser Ann Whitfield, outside her home, with volunteers, from left, Dave Gittus MBE, Sandra Gittus, branch chairman of Royal British Legion Newport, Tim Armstrong, and Tina Adams

Despite the unique events of 2020 and the ever-changing restrictions, hardy volunteers will still be out selling poppies.

Not everyone who usually takes part will be able to this time, with age and underlying health conditions needing to be taken into account.

And with the Royal British Legion's army of volunteers largely being elderly, it's presented challenges for Poppy Appeal organisers, and restricted numbers who are able to help out.

There are also other challenges, with those who are selling poppies not allowed into some shops and pub custom hit by the Covid restrictions.

Anne Whitfield, 69, who is part of the Newport branch of the Royal British Legion, will be selling poppies over the coming weeks.

She admits the pandemic has had a major impact on this year's appeal and that she has her concerns about being out and about mixing with the public.

Mrs Whitfield said: "We normally distribute to every pub, shop and newsagent in Newport, we usually take about 100 boxes. This year we can only go in 12 outlets.

"Last year we took just over £28,000. Every year we think it is going to drop and I think it will this year.

"It will have a big impact on how we deliver the Poppy Appeal this year. We have dedicated people who want to do it but a lot are in the age bracket, around 70, so they can't do it.

"We have 40,000 volunteers across the UK but we're not going to have anything near that."

Going into busy areas brings challenges for Mrs Whitfield but she said she was determined not to be stopped from doing what she loves.

She said: "I don't go shopping, I have home deliveries. I have done since March. I was ill last year and I have a 94-year-old mother-in-law.

"I have a mask and hand sanitiser, I take all the works with me. I've been doing the Poppy Appeal for about 15 years and Newport is always very supportive.

"I believe you have to get on with life, but I do take precautions.

"Part of me is anxious about it but the world has to go on. I think about the guys who gave their lives for what we have got today.