Handmade greeting cards raising funds for Shrewsbury alcohol addiction charity

Former Mayor of Shrewsbury Jane Mackenzie

Shrewsbury Share, founded by former town mayor, Councillor Jane Mackenzie, to support people in recovery from alcohol addiction, has been donated a stall by farmer Stuart Jones who organises most of the Shrewsbury Square markets.

Jane said Share would be selling the handmade cards to raise money for the charity and she praised the craft activities of the volunteer, called Louise, who is in recovery.

“Louise has had a very tough life and is doing really well now,” said Jane.

“She’s concentrating her energies on Share with these beautifully handmade cards, often with inspirational words of encouragement on them.

“These creative activities, which also include quality small, pretty boxes, key rings and coasters, help in her recovery.

"She would definitely recommend this as a hobby to someone else in her position.

“Anything that distracts the mind from cravings and focuses it instead on positive creative activities is a massive help.

"It’s an important confidence boost and being able to raise money to support the work of Share through her efforts is empowering.

“Louise is an important member of the team at Share and we are very grateful to her for generously giving her time and creative energy to help us with fundraising. "We are constantly amazed by the beautifully crafted cards that Louise makes.

"They equal or surpass anything I have seen for sale in shops.”

Jane added: “She is a great role model in that she is channelling her creative ability and energy into raising money to help others into recovery – her contribution will make a real difference.

“This is an important message to those in recovery from addiction and who are battling on a daily basis to maintain sobriety.”

Volunteers will be on hand to meet the public and to explain more about the work of Share.

Share makes a point of only using alcohol free sanitising products to keep people safe from Covid-19, and these products will be on sale on the stall, supplied by local company, Pure Reyn.