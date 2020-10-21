Friends rally to keep business afloat after serious bike injury

Chris alongside Pete Morgan, Richard Poole, Rich Williams, Will Atkins and dog Jacko

Chris Jordan broke six ribs, fractured his spine and damaged a lung after falling on top of Haughmond Hill while out on a bike ride in July.

Left unable to work while spending months in recovery, Chris was worried about losing trade to his business, Chris Jordan's Outdoor Maintenance and Gardening Services.

But in stepped 10 friends and family, who distributed the work between them to keep customers happy and Chris in business.

Chris alongside Pete Morgan, Richard Poole, Rich Williams, Will Atkins and dog Jacko

Chris, of Hodnet, near Market Drayton, said: "I was quite bad. I broke six ribs, fractured my vertebrae and damaged a lung, which left me unable to work.

"A good set of mates decided to take it up on themselves to keep the business running and keep my customers happy by going around and cutting their lawns, including St Margaret's Church in Moreton Say.

"Even though they have full-time jobs, they still found the time to do this for me. They also told me that they didn't want any payment for what they were doing – even my mate's wife helped out at the churchyard cutting the grass."

The ambulance service rushed to the top of Haughmond Hill, in Upton Magna, just before 8pm, on July 12, before the fire brigade was called at about 10pm.

Emergency services were on scene for more than three and a half hours before Chris was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Chris added: "It was a surprise. My friends just phoned me up and told me not to worry about work.