Fire in Telford shed started deliberately

By Charlotte Bentley

Police are appealing for information after a deliberate shed fire in Telford.

Fire crews from Telford attended the scene at Holyhead Road,, Snedshill, at around 9pm on Tuesday.

Crews found a brick built shed on fire and inside there was a fire involving a mattress and a small amount of rubbish.

They now believe the fire was started deliberately and police in Telford are asking anyone with any information to get in touch.

Contact police on 101, with reference number 682/10/20.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org









