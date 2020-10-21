Fire in Telford shed started deliberately

Fire crews from Telford attended the scene at Holyhead Road,, Snedshill, at around 9pm on Tuesday.

Crews found a brick built shed on fire and inside there was a fire involving a mattress and a small amount of rubbish.

They now believe the fire was started deliberately and police in Telford are asking anyone with any information to get in touch.

Contact police on 101, with reference number 682/10/20.

