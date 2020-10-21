Dredging phase at Newport Canal halfway done

One of the machines carrying out the dredging work this week. Photo: Kirsty Brown, Shropshire Wildlife Trust

Dredging began at the Newport Canal Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) earlier this month, in an effort to improve water quality and the nutrient balance.

WM Longreach have been carrying out the work for the Shropshire Wildlife Trust. It follows a previous period of dredging last year.

A social media statement from the Shropshire Wildlife Trust's rivers team said: "Steady as it goes! Conservation dredging continues at Newport Canal SSSI with WM Longreach doing the moves!

"About halfway on this year's stretch, good for nutrient balance, fish and rare aquatic plants."

The canal towpath is closed while the work is carried out. It is estimated to finish in the next week.

Learn more about the project at shropshirewildlifetrust.org.uk/newport-canal-sssi-recovery-project.