Covid deaths at county care homes confirmed

Five more deaths at county care homes have been confirmed

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show that all five died in homes in the Shropshire Council area.

All five died between October 5 and 9 according to the figures.

It means that a total of 162 people have now died with Covid in care homes in the county since the outbreak began – 112 in Shropshire and 50 in Telford & Wrekin.

Figures from NHS England show there have been no further deaths at county health trust, meaning the total remains 196.

Of the total, 176 have died at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, 15 at Shropshire Community Health Trust and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.