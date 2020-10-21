Charity fundraiser rearranged to beat Welsh lockdown

The McMunn Haunt has been rearranged to beat the Welsh lockdown. The event was previously arranged for October 31

Alex McMunn was planning to host the 'McMunn Haunt' at his home near Welshpool on October 31, to raise money for the Severn Hospice.

He has transformed his expansive garden into a spooky grotto packed with ghoulish features for the event, and 12 costumed actors had been hired to add even more spine-tingling atmosphere.

But with the Welsh Government's decision to enforce an all-Wales lockdown from Friday Alex was left the choice of either cancelling or rushing the event forward to tomorrow night.

He was determined not to scrap the event, which is in tribute to his friend Matt Snade, who died at the hospice last September aged just 39.

The father-of-two had been diagnosed with bowel cancer in the summer of 2018.

Alex said: “When the Welsh government announced its decision on Monday, I initially thought I’d have to call the whole thing off and perhaps do it as a virtual tour. But a few people said that would be a shame and suggested an earlier date.

"I’ve spent the past three months building the set which was nearly finished, so I’ve worked flat out to complete it in time for Thursday. Some of the actors will still be there, though a few couldn’t make the change of date.”

Admission is via pre-booking on the McMunn Haunt facebook page.

Tours are being split into 15 minute time slots with a maximum of four people at a time to ensure social distancing.

The event runs from 4pm to 10pm.

Alex said: “The main considerations are to keep people safe and to raise money in memory of Matt, who was a very good friend. Admission to the McMunn Haunt is free but I’m asking that visitors make a donation to the hospice and people have already been very generous. I’m also planning to film it, so that it can run as a virtual tour for people who can’t make the new date. ”

Former Army fitness instructor Alex, a personal trainer at Castle Country Club, near Shrewsbury, has organised the McMunn Haunt every Halloween for the past eight years for family and friends.

“This year, though, I decided to open it up to the wider public, to support the hospice. A few people have been raising money in Matt’s memory and this is my contribution,” he added.