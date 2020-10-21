Art exhibiton in Llanfyllin workhouse

By Sue AustinMid WalesLlanfyllinPublished: Last Updated:

For the first time since lockdown Y Dolydd, Llanfyllin Workhouse, hosted an arts event in the historic building.

Liz Neal shows Steve Bradley the mangle that has become a printing press
Liz Neal shows Steve Bradley the mangle that has become a printing press

Artist Liz Neal opened her studio for a public viewing over giving it a makeover and visitors were able to seen her versatile work from bold painting to intricate embroidery and the old mangle she has transformed into a printing press.

She plans to collaborate with other artists and use copper rescued from recent restoration work at the workhouse to produce engravings. She also invited Brian Jones to join her in the studio with his work over the weekend.

Downstairs in the Meadows Gallery three artist put up exhibitions, Andrew McConnach, Hania Gornostajeva, and John Eddy.

In the courtyard John Davies exhibited his quirky sculptures composed of scrap and recycled materials, whilst in the Venue he displayed his collection of over 50 posters commemorating the extraordinary variety of events held at Y Dolydd over the last 18 years.

Visitors included three newly appointed Trustees: Gareth Hughes, Dan Llewelyn Hall and Steve Bradley, who has taken on the Chair. He said people seemed delighted to be back at Y Dolydd after a long break.

News
Local Hubs
Mid Wales
Llanfyllin
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News