Art exhibiton in Llanfyllin workhouse

Liz Neal shows Steve Bradley the mangle that has become a printing press

Artist Liz Neal opened her studio for a public viewing over giving it a makeover and visitors were able to seen her versatile work from bold painting to intricate embroidery and the old mangle she has transformed into a printing press.

She plans to collaborate with other artists and use copper rescued from recent restoration work at the workhouse to produce engravings. She also invited Brian Jones to join her in the studio with his work over the weekend.

Downstairs in the Meadows Gallery three artist put up exhibitions, Andrew McConnach, Hania Gornostajeva, and John Eddy.

In the courtyard John Davies exhibited his quirky sculptures composed of scrap and recycled materials, whilst in the Venue he displayed his collection of over 50 posters commemorating the extraordinary variety of events held at Y Dolydd over the last 18 years.