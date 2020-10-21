Apple harvest in full swing

The apple harvest is well underway in and around Shropshire with the autumn crop being stored or make into pies and crumble, sauce and jelly and of course, cider.

Pressing apples, cider makers (left-right) Tim Barker and Joseph Anderson, at Canal Central, Maesbury Marsh, Oswestry..
Visitors to the Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre on Sunday can enjoy Apple Day

Check out our apple pressing and apple jelly making demos. They can also get crafty with apples in a special family activity.

The community of Maesbury held an Apple Pressing Day at the Canal Central Cafe , Maesbury Marsh recently.

People were invited to take along apples to be turned into apple juice that they could take home. In return they were asked to consider making a donation to the Bywater Cruises project to help Cracker the horse through the winter as the horse drawn cruises have not been able to go ahead this year.

Tim Barker who helped organise the event said the day was held in a Covid secure setting and was a great success.

"We had a fabulous day and were pressing apples from dawn until dusk," he said.

Surplus apple juice will be turned into cider by the Masham Cider Press company.

