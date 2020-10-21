Angels get thanks for work during lockdown

Oswestry Angel’s have been thanked for their efforts during the current Covid crisis by Mrs Anna Turner, Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire.

The Angels was set up at the beginning of lockdown to help the vulnerable by getting shopping, picking up prescriptions and doing other tasks.

Members of the group, Mike Lade and Shelley Glover said: “Oswestry is a great place to live. It is amazing how well our community has come together to help each other to help each other – Oswestry

thanks you.”

They said that more than 100 people volunteered to be Angels but only a small number had been needed.

The group thanked those who had helped by making masks and face visors for the Oswestry Angels, those who donated materials and those who helped run the social media.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

