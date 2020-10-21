Angels get thanks for work during lockdown

The Angels was set up at the beginning of lockdown to help the vulnerable by getting shopping, picking up prescriptions and doing other tasks.

Members of the group, Mike Lade and Shelley Glover said: “Oswestry is a great place to live. It is amazing how well our community has come together to help each other to help each other – Oswestry

thanks you.”

They said that more than 100 people volunteered to be Angels but only a small number had been needed.