Caravan storage site given green light

The Vine Touring Park

Ruth Neville of the Vine Touring Park on the outskirts of Arddleen, submitted the application in March and, she wanted to to change a field designation from agricultural use to a storage area for caravans.

One of the reasons behind the application is that it could help people keep their caravans close to the A483 main road.

This means that they would not need to use the smaller Powys roads when travelling to and from their home to holiday destinations.

The Vine is a touring park located six miles from Welshpool and 10 miles from Oswestry.

The certified Caravan Club destination currently has five touring caravan and motor home pitches at the Vine.

Powys County Council, planning officer, Eddie Hrustanovic, said in his report: “Whilst the proposed development would represent a visual change in the area, the proposal would support an existing touring caravan site and that the landscape and visual impact is considered acceptable.

“It is concluded that the proposed development complies with the relevant local and national planning policies and is recommended for approval.”

Mr Hrustanovic added that matters including highway can be solved by putting conditions on the approval.

In a design and access statement, agent Gwynfor Humphreys said: “This will relieve caravan movements on the general highway network and there is significant demand for caravan storage in the locality.

“Income generated by the development will also help sustain the applicant, with consequent multiplier effect through the local economy.”

Mr Humphreys added: “It will have negligible impact on the character or cultural fabric of the local community.

“The development is small in scale and of a temporary nature.

“It will not result in over-use of community facilities, nor will it affect amenity of neighbours.”

Llandrinio and Arddleen Community Council who looked at the proposal back in April said that they were “concerned about the visual impact of the caravan storage.”