Homes plans for former ironworks site

The plans could see more than 41 homes built

The three-acre site, in Muxton, is now overgrown, and the Wrekin Housing Group and Central and Country Developments Ltd have jointly applied to build the flats, bungalows and houses.

Residents living nearby have raised concerns including the potential impact on education and medical facilities, and Donnington and Muxton Parish Council has asked for the developers’ financial contribution to go towards improving a nearby junction with “capacity and safety” issues.

Telford and Wrekin Council’s Planning Committee will discuss the proposal when it meets remotely on Wednesday, October 21. A report by council officers recommends they approve it.

The report states: “The site, which was formally occupied by Midlands Ironworks, sits to the north of Wellington Road, with School Road to the west and Kingsley Drive and Chiswick Court to the north.

“All buildings relating to the ironworks have since been removed and the site is currently overgrown with mixed scrub and vegetation.

“The development would provide a mixture of dwelling types including one-bedroom apartments, three bungalows and two-three and four-bedroom houses.

“It is proposed that the site will be for 100 per cent affordable rent. The development would provide a total of 80 parking spaces, including garages.”

Blueprints, prepared by Worcester-based DJD Architects on behalf of the co-applicants, show the homes would be arranged on two closes, both joining Wellington Road at its north side.

The council highways department is asking WHG and Central and Country Developments for nearly £35,400 towards the road network and recreation officers have requested just under £20,200 to help upgrade local play facilities.

Donnington and Muxton Parish Council raised no objection when consulted, but requested that the highways funding be used “to improve the junction of Wellington Road and school road, which they wish to raise as a significant concern in terms of highways capacity and safety”.

Seventeen public comments were received and, while some supported the re-use of a brownfield site, they also raised concerns.