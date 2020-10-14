Constable assaults girls on a train

Anthony Bangham said Leighton Phillips had brought discredit to the force

A misconduct hearing has today concluded that Leighton Phillips would have been immediately dismissed for gross misconduct had he not already resigned from West Mercia Police.

The former Constable, who was based in Market Drayton, is due to be sentenced tomorrow at Swansea Crown Court for sexually assaulting two sisters, aged 11 and 14, on a train out of Cardiff Central Station on February 1 this year.

The hearing at the force’s headquarters, Hindlip Hall near Worcester, heard Phillips had been drinking heavily while watching a rugby match and when challenged about his actions by the girls’ father he responded simply, “I’m a police officer.”

Phillips, who was not present at the misconduct hearing, had denied the allegations but was found guilty by a jury on September 18, following a trial at which his young victims had to relive their ordeal under cross-examination.

He resigned on October 1 and Chief Constable Anthony Bangham told the hearing that Phillips “admits that his conviction breaches the standards of professional behaviour and amounts to gross misconduct”.

Summarising the court proceedings, Chief Constable Bangham said on the day of the offences Phillips had been on the train with his father, who had fallen asleep, when he noticed the girls standing in the aisle of the crowded carriage next to where he was seated at a table.

Witnesses described looking on in “disbelief” as Phillips, who had drunk around 12 pints of beer and cider, began starring at the girls and “stroking” their thighs.

The sisters became upset and informed their father of what had happened, while other passengers who had witnessed the assaults offered the girls their seats.

When challenged by the girls’ father, Phillips identified himself as a police officer.

The distressed family left the train at Abergavenny and reported the incidents to station staff.

Phillips was arrested by British Transport Police when the train arrived at Shrewsbury.

Chief Constable Bangham said Phillips “denied any deliberate act and said any contact was accidental”, claiming it was as a result of the train swaying and his intoxicated state.

He has however not appealed his conviction.

Chief Constable Bangham said: “Despite admissions to gross misconduct and his resignation, he has limited his regret to a one-line statement which reads, ‘I am sorry this matter has caused embarrassment to the force and my family’.