New partnership 'driving forward urgent need' to tackle climate change in Shropshire

Shropshire Council and a working group of founding sponsors have come together to create a Climate Action Partnership for Shropshire.

The new Shropshire Climate Action Partnership (SCAP) has been created to drive forward the urgent need for businesses and communities across the county to take action to address the climate crisis.

Both local authorities in the county have said they are committed to the partnership which also includes key organisations like Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, Severn Trent and the Wrekin Housing Trust, among others.

By engaging with businesses and local communities as widely as possible across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin areas, the partnership aims to produce a zero carbon Shropshire Plan by the end of 2020 that best represents the needs of the county.

The plan will set out how the county can achieve net carbon zero by 2030 and will be implemented from January 2021.

Mark Fermor, Chair of the Shropshire Climate Action Partnership, said: “SCAP’s mission is to bring together all of the diverse groups and initiatives into a coherent plan so that we can join up our efforts and have a plan that gives confidence for Shropshire residents.

"It will also give confidence to Shropshire enterprises that they need to invest in the right products and services to meet the local demand, and SCAP provides an excellent opportunity for these firms to showcase their solutions, invest in training and equipment for the future, and succeed in the local marketplace.”

Shropshire Council said businesses are one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions in the county, and they need to play a crucial role in reducing emissions.

Businesses and residents alike are encouraged to become members or simply pledge their support to help the wider Shropshire community achieve net zero carbon by 2030, and can sign up at www.ZeroCarbonShropshire.org.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council Cabinet member responsible for climate change, said: “As a council we are committed to becoming net-zero carbon by 2030.

“The changes in behaviour enforced by the Covid-19 lockdown have led to decreases in carbon emissions and it is important we don’t miss this as a unique opportunity to bring something positive out of what has been an extremely difficult time.”

Mandy Thorn MBE, Chair of the Marches LEP, added: “The Marches LEP recognises the important role that businesses will play in delivering a sustainable, green and net-zero economic recovery from Covid-19.

"This partnership will build on the strength of this sector locally, to further drive environmental improvements and boost the quality of our local natural environment.”

Enquiries can be sent to MarkFermor@ZeroCarbonShropshire.org.