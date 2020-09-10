Advertising
Temperatures set to soar across region
Autumn may only be around the corner but an Indian Summer is on the cards for the West Midlands.
Towards the end of the week the weather will start becoming hotter with temperatures reaching 23°C.
Today sunny spells will appear across the region with light winds, according to the Met Office.
See the 10-day forecast here:
A spokesman said: "A cloudy and cool day on Friday, but staying largely dry.
"Similar conditions on Saturday with some sunny spells. Warmer on Sunday and often cloudy but some sunny intervals."
He added: "The start of the period is likely to bring a change to the weather seen in recent weeks, with conditions expected to become more settled in the upcoming days.
"This settled weather looks set to bring temperatures to above normal for most, with the South possibly seeing warm or very warm temperature at times."
