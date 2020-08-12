Pc denies causing motorist's death responding to 999 call

Pc Jamie Holloway, from Bewdley, appeared at Worcester Crown Court today, and was told he will not face trial until August 9, 2021.

Defence barrister Matthew Butt QC and Crown counsel Duncan Atkinson QC appeared by video-link during the hearing, at which Holloway pleaded not guilty to causing the death of David Shaw by dangerous driving on the A449 at Acton, near Hartlebury, Worcestershire, on May 28, 2018.

Mr Shaw, 53, died on June 10 that year.

Holloway, 49, was charged after a two-year inquiry into the crash involving a BMW X5 police vehicle.

Granting him bail, Judge Nicolas Cartwright said: "A trial has been fixed at Mr Butt's convenience. I am afraid it's a long way away, the 9th of August [2021].

"There will be a pre-trial review on the 28th of May next year."

"You are free to leave the dock on bail, as before."