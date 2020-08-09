Woman killed as jet ski and boat collide in North Wales

Emergency services were called to the incident in the area of Menai Bridge, Anglesey, at about 7.30pm on Saturday.

A spokesman for North Wales Police said: "Officers received a call from the Welsh Ambulance NHS Trust at 19.29hrs yesterday.

"One female casualty was transferred to hospital following the incident but has sadly since passed away."

The incident is the second water tragedy in North Wales in two weeks after a Telford man died while rescuing his children from a rip tide off the coast in Barmouth.

Officers appealed for any witnesses to the incident to contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference number Y114906.