More than 1,200 guns across West Mercia and Mid Wales

Covered by firearm certificates, section one shotguns are multi-shot weapons that contain a magazine holding more than two rounds.

Figures from the Home Office show there were 934 of these guns in West Mercia in 2019-20 – a three per cent rise on the year before.

Dyfed and Powys also saw a slight rise from the previous year, with 330 such guns in 2019/20.

The figures show there were a total of 27,581 firearms licensed by West Mercia Police last year, and 13,858 by Dyfed-Powys Police.

The majority of these were rifles, with a small percentage being handguns. The statistics do not include the more common section two shotguns, which are licensed separately under shotgun certificates.

Police bosses in Shropshire say that before a licence is granted, thorough checks take place and all licence holders are subject to regular review processes.

But The Gun Control Network says it is concerned by the legal status of multi-shot shotguns and semi-automatic .22 Calibre rimfire rifles.

Peter Squires, professor emeritus of criminology and public policy at the University of Brighton and member of the organisation, said: “Both resemble the types of firearms used in mass shootings around the world, and by virtue of their magazine capacities and rapid-fire potential they represent the most dangerous civilian-owned guns.

“The fact that that they are few in number and little-used makes the case that they are manifestly not part of mainstream UK shooting traditions.”

Firearms licensing unit manager for West Mercia Police, Inspector Russ Barker said firearms are predominantly used within game-keeping, farming and veterinarian contexts in the UK, and the number of firearms licences held across Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire reflects the large rural area.

He added: “We strictly adhere to the national guidance, entrenched in law under the Firearms Act 1968 and subsequent amendments. Before a licence is granted thorough checks take place.”

A spokesman for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “The possession of both high capacity shotguns and .22 semi auto shotguns, is not prohibited under UK law, and therefore can be held lawfully and legitimately subject to the individual being the holder of a firearm certificate.

"Each application is scrutinised, and undergoes a thorough enquiry process in order to determine whether the criteria to be granted such firearms are met, and whether the applicant has good reason in accordance with the Firearms Act to be allowed possession of any requested firearm, this is not exclusive to the high capacity shotgun or the .22 semi-auto rifles, but every firearm.

"When dealing with such requests each application is dealt with on its own merits, before being authorised.”