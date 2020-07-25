Warning issued over Shropshire doorstep callers

Shropshire Council's Trading Standards said the sellers were offering education books.

A spokesman said: " Shropshire Council's Trading Standards department are reminding the public to be wary about doorstep callers.

"We have had reports in recent days about individuals approaching households in Shrewsbury and seeking to sell educational books.

"The callers may claim to be students themselves, seeking to spend the summer earning money to support their studies resuming in the autumn.

"Whilst we have not had any reports of any crimes being committed at this time, we would simply urge members of the public to always be wary of anyone who knocks at their door to try and sell them goods or services."

Anyone who wishes to report an incident can do so on 0808 2231133.