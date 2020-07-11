Toddler critical after falling from third-floor window in Birmingham

The one-year-old boy is in hospital today after falling from a third-floor window at a YMCA building in Erdington at around 7pm last night.

The boy is understood to have fallen around 50ft (15m) onto a narrow pathway between the building on Reservoir Road and the railway embankment behind.

Paramedics were sent to the scene and rushed him to hospital on blue lights.

Police cordoned off the rear of the building. Photo: SnapperSK

Police at the scene in Birmingham. Photo: SnapperSK

West Midlands Police are investigating and cordoned off the rear of the building, with officers guarding the scene overnight.

A witness from the YMCA building said: “I didn’t see it happen, but I heard screaming from a woman.

“There were so many cops and ambulance people here, it was gut wrenching.

“I heard from other residents here that there was another young kid inside when it happened, I’m praying the child is going to be okay.”

Police at the scene in Birmingham. Photo: SnapperSK

The YMCA has two accommodation blocks at the site - the Orchard and the Vineyard.

The Orchard provides supported housing for 16 to 25-year-olds and has 82 flats while the Vineyard has 34 affordable flats for people who don't need support.

Next door to the accommodation is the Chris Bryant Community Centre.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We are investigating after a child fell from the window of a flat on Reservoir Road, Erdington just before 7.30pm last night.

"The one-year-old child was taken to hospital with a serious head injury, where he remains today, as enquiries continue into how he came about his injuries.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact us via Live Chat at www.west-midlands.police.uk 8am - midnight or call 101 anytime.

"Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111. Quote log 4049 of July 10."