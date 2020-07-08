Menu

Advertising

Telford murder victim's family pay tribute to 'loving son and brother'

By Deborah Hardiman | News | Published:

The family of a man who was found murdered have paid tribute to a "loving son and friend".

Police at the scene in Wellington

George Loveridge, aged 25, died at a property in Charlton Street, Wellington, near Telford, on Saturday.

In a statement Mr Loveridge's family said: “He was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend.

"He will be sadly missed because he made an impact on everybody’s lives. There will only ever be one Longy.”

Much of Charlton Street and Midland Mews was cordoned off over the weekend following an incident which happened about 7.45am on Saturday.

Dean Richards, 29, of Wellington, has since appeared before magistrates in Kidderminster charged with Mr Loveridge's murder.

Richards, 29, from Wellington, Telford, was remanded in custody to appear at Stafford Crown Court on Thursday.

A 27-year-old woman, who was also arrested following the incident, has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

News Crime
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News