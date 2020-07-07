Shropshire fire service in consultation on community plan

The Integrated Risk Management Plan (IRMP) will set out the key responsibilities of Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service (SFRS), including its emergency response, protection work with businesses and prevention activities with communities.

While the fire service already provides the highest level of operational availability, it is seeking the views of the public and partners to be sure its plan meets all needs and expectations.

The plan will contain information about communities, the risks they face and how SFRS intends to manage those risks. Feedback will allow decisions to be made on how resources are used.

The proposals include making response timings easier to understand, explaining how technology will be used to prevent fires in rural communities, looking at how extra specialist staff will work with businesses and how the service will meet growing demand through the flexible use of resources.

Chief Fire Officer Rod Hammerton said: “This plan sets the direction for Shropshire’s fire and rescue service for years to come and we want to be sure it meets the needs of the people we serve.

“We rely heavily on feedback from all aspects of our communities to be sure the services we develop meet their needs.”

The service has predicted a rise of more than 50 per cent in over 65s who will be living alone in the next 15 years.

These groups are at a higher risk of fire than others and one aim is for the service to work with partners, families, and individuals to identify ways of preventing fires.

Mr Hammerton added: “Shropshire has a mixed challenge of both rural and urban areas. As a service we have a good understanding of the risks and how to manage them, but we need to be sure.

“That’s why the consultation is so important. We need to hear the views of the people who call 999, the people we are trying to make safer, to be sure they are getting the service they need whether it be emergency response, prevention of fires in homes or protecting our vital workplaces and industries.”

Chairman of Shropshire Fire Authority, councillor Eric Carter, said: “This IRMP is effectively our contract with the community. When the consultation is complete, we will have the fullest possible picture of risk across the county, a set of activities to manage those risks and a clear understanding of whether our plan meets the expectations of the people of Shropshire.

“We really want the views of our communities to help shape the IRMP and would encourage everyone to read the details and complete the survey to help us identify any other key risks and make sure our resources are focussed in the right areas.”

The consultation runs for 12 weeks until Wednesday, September 30 at 5pm.

To get involved, visit shropshirefire.gov.uk