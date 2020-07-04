Shifnal barber offers free cuts for NHS workers to mark reopening

In addition to throwing open the salon doors Shifnal based Egerton’s Barbers Shropshire, in Victoria Road, is also revving up its silver-coloured mobile Rocket Airstream unit which will be offering free hair cuts to NHS workers.

Proprietor Mark Egerton says the purpose-built trailer was manufactured last year.

"I am excited and absolutely delighted to be reopening today.

Inside the Egerton's Rocket Airstream

"To thank the guys from the NHS we are offering them free haircuts with NHS proof, on a take a ticket on the day appointment system, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays from 10am-4pm until the end of July.

"Haircuts for the NHS guys will take place in the Rocket situated on the Park House Hotel car park in Shifnal.

"As well as cutting hair in the shop we were looking forward to taking the Rocket Barber shop to shows and festivals. Due to Covid19 the shop was closed and the new venture was mothballed.

"When Boris Johnson announced on June 23 that he was relaxing the lockdown rules barbers and hairdressers were told they could go back to work with conditions and procedures in place."