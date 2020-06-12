New government funding available for Shropshire kinship carers

The funding is in addition to a new partnership between Shropshire Council and the national charity, Grandparents Plus, which will deliver kinship response – a targeted package of support for kinship carers with special guardian status.

The combination of funding streams will mean life-changing support is now available to kinship carers and their families during the coronavirus pandemic and beyond.

As a recipient of the grant, Grandparents Plus can now build on the roll out of kinship response and extend its support to families in the area, particularly reaching those that without formal status as kinship carers, are often harder to reach.

Kinship carers, grandparents and other family members raising a relative’s child, are often older, with health concerns and raising children in difficult circumstances. Like parents, they are worried about their children’s mental and physical health and the pressure of home-schooling, but they have additional challenges such as complex dynamics with the parents’ birth parents, and limited contact with people who share their situation.

During lockdown new issues have emerged for kinship families, that only personalised specialist services will be able to address. Grandparents Plus aims to make sure the funding delivers impactful services to those who need it most. The charity’s network across the county means it can connect carers with peer groups as well as providing one-to-one help from a dedicated support worker.

Lucy Peake, chief executive of Grandparents Plus, said: “Kinship carers have specific concerns and needs at this time. As an already vulnerable and poorly supported group, the coronavirus is putting them and their families under more pressure, from increased health concerns, looking after children at home, increased isolation due to limited digital confidence, and reduced access to local peer support. Many of these families are in the vulnerable age range and are scared about what might happen to their children if they get ill.

“They need tailored advice, practical resources and support from people they trust, which is why we are delighted to be able to extend our services to support families across Shropshire during the health crisis and its aftermath.”

For more information, visit grandparentsplus.org.uk/for-kinship-carers/advice-and-support/contact-our-advice-service/ or call 03001237015.