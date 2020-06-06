Fly-tipper 'reunited' with rubbish after driving to dump bags in neighbouring village

Videos of Simon Gordon collecting the fly-tipped waste and dropping it off at the woman's home have been viewed tens of thousands of times on Facebook.

The incident unfolded three miles north of the Shropshire border in the nearby Cheshire villages of Malpas and No Man's Heath on Friday.

Simon, 33 and from Malpas, saw pictures on Facebook of a woman getting out of her Nissan Juke to leave two bags of rubbish in shrubbery in a car park in the village.

Angry at the blasé nature of the fly-tipping, Simon was keen to "reunite" the woman with her belongings.

The woman leaving her rubbish in Malpas

After fellow Malpas resident Elisha Percival shared the photos on the Malpas Village Facebook page, the woman was recognised as a resident of No Man's Heath.

Realising the woman had travelled two miles to leave the litter, Simon decided to take the rubbish back and filmed his work in videos which have gone down a treat on social media.

"She must be missing it so I will go take it back to her," he said in a video. "She left it in Malpas but she lives in No Man's Heath so we are going to send it her back."

After tracking down the house, Simon added: "I am excited now, I've found the house with the car on the drive. It's just the guy I am."

The rubbish back on the drive of the woman who left it

He put the rubbish bags behind the gate on the woman's drive and said it was a "job well done".

"I just love reuniting people and their belongings back together it just makes me feel all warm and fuzzy inside.

"Her neighbours across the street actually clapped when I did it," he added.

Originally made as a few Snapchat videos to his friends, Simon uploaded them to Facebook after his mates said they were funny and one video has already been viewed more than 75,000 times.

The post was shared more than 750 times in one day and Simon's received hundreds of positive comments.

"It is annoying because out here in the countryside its a nice village and then people just dump stuff," Simon told the Shropshire Star.

"So when someone is caught red handed doing it, that's bang out of order. Especially because she doesn't live here she lives in No Man's Heath. That is only up the road, about five minute's drive, but she has still gone out of her way to do it.

"She has apparently been reported before by other residents.

"Elisha Percival shared the picture onto Malpas Village Page and I live within walking distance from the car park where she dumped it.

"So when I was on my lunch break from work I went down and thought I'd return it to her because people had recognised her from the picture and said where she lived.

"My partner's boss actually recognised her as well so I headed over and found the car on the drive and left the rubbish there.

"It's your own fault if you get caught doing something stupid like that."

To see Simon's videos, visit https://www.facebook.com/sy.gordon/posts/10163828309345293