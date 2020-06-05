Shropshire Libraries thanks volunteers

Over the last year, 322 volunteers have supported and enabled the delivery of library services across Shropshire. The support provided has reportedly been the equivalent of over £105,050.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Libraries said: "This Volunteers’ Week we would also like to acknowledge, and say thank you to all those currently volunteering across the county. We are so proud to live and work in communities and neighbourhoods where so many good things are happening every day – especially during this uncertain and difficult time.

"We are looking forward to welcoming back our library volunteers once it is fully safe to do so."

Volunteers’ Week is an annual celebration of the contribution millions of people make across the UK through volunteering. It is being held until this Sunday.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council cabinet member for culture, leisure, waste and communications, said: "Volunteers’ Week gives us the opportunity to highlight the contribution volunteers make across the UK. In Shropshire, our community response during these times has been truly inspiring and the difference volunteers make to people’s lives is priceless.

“I would ask everyone to consider getting involved in volunteering, which can help people to gain new experience, boost confidence, and to make a difference by helping others. It can also improve wellbeing and feelings of belonging.

"We are looking forward to next year’s National Volunteers Week and being able to do something together to celebrate the difference volunteers make through many, various and amazing contributions."