The sun is finally setting on our lockdown heatwave

Shropshire has enjoyed the sunniest spring since records began in 1929.

But the start of the meteorological summer brings with it a far more unsettled feel.

It will also signal an end to a mini-drought that made it the driest May for 124 years.

Severn Trent says reservoirs remain at 85 per cent capacity after the deluge of rain in February that brought widespread flooding to Shropshire.

But the tinder dry conditions have brought with them dangers, with grass fires on the Wrekin and across nearby Cannock Chase.

Temperatures that were up to 24C (75F) yesterday were today dropping to little more than 14C (57F).

Marco Petagna, a meteorologist with the Met Office, said: “We are starting to see some more unsettled weather. Northerly winds are bringing cooler air into the region.”

The Met Office recorded more than 573 hours of sunshine between March 1 and May 27.

That figure beats the previous record of 555.3 hours which was set in 1948.

The glorious weather has been blamed for a break down in social distancing, with crowds of people descending on landmarks including the Wrekin and Carding Mill.

New rules allow people to congregate in groups of six outdoors, but many open areas have been busy with groups that are clearly larger.

One location was reopening today as part of steps taken by the National Trust. Shrewsbury’s Attingham Park is welcoming guests by appointment only.