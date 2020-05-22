Telford's skate parks and sports tracks opening at weekend

Telford Town Park's multi-use games area is now open, subject to residents staying alert and observing social distance guidance.

All other outdoor games pitches, BMX and running tracks will reopen in the borough on Saturday morning.

From Tuesday, Oakengates Athletics Track will open on a pre-booked basis. A maximum of six athletes will be allowed on the track at one time for hourly slots throughout the day.

One-to-one coaching will be permitted with social distancing implemented at all times.

Distancing guidelines for the use of multi-use games areas, skate parks, BMX and athletic tracks replicate those already in place for parks and outdoor sports facilities.

Users must exercise alone, with the household or with one person who is not in your household as long as you stay two metres apart.

Outdoor gyms and playgrounds remain closed and must not be used.

Multi use games areas, skate parks, BMX and athletic tracks are set to re-open this weekend and from Tuesday 26 May. Read more about the story here https://t.co/jjtGWvhBe4 — Telford & Wrekin Council (@TelfordWrekin) May 21, 2020

Advertising

The council said other people may have been in contact with outdoor surfaces and residents should consider carrying hand sanitiser or wipes and to wash hands at the earliest opportunity.

Telford & Wrekin Council's leisure boss Councillor Eileen Callear says:“It’s great we’re starting to see more outdoor spaces opened, and in time for what we hope will be a beautiful weekend.”

More Covid-19 coverage:

Advertising

“Although these spaces have been opened, it is subject to us all following social distancing guidelines. It is absolutely key that we all play our part in observing the Government’s restrictions on their use and everyone continues to observe social distancing when using these.”

All available facilities will be open by Saturday.

The complete list of MUGA’s, skate parks and BMX tracks can be found at telford.gov.uk/homepage/402/leisure_sites_and_centres_-_covid-19_service_updates