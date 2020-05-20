Man admits knocking over pedestrian near Shrewsbury McDonald's

Lucas Bethell, 24, appeared at the town's crown court to face charges in relation to two violent incidents which took place in March.

He pleaded guilty to offences of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent to Shaun Peach, affray, dangerous driving, and driving whilst disqualified on March 18.

The first incident happened in Battlefield Road at around 12.30am when Bethell, who was at the wheel of a VW transporter, drove into the victim outside the restaurant.

Then the defendant along with others attacked another man in front of members of the public outside shops, in Sundorne Road, Sundorne, at around 2pm on March 30.

In relation that incident Bethell, of Crowmere Green, Monkmoor, pleaded guilty to attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent to Lewis Doran, affray and driving a Seat whilst disqualified.

He also pleaded guilty to two offences of driving without insurance.

At the hearing on Tuesday Judge Anthony Lowe said: "You have pleaded guilty to serious offences and custodial sentence is inevitable."

He adjourned the matter for reports and Bethell will be sentenced on June 16. He was remanded in custody until then.

Following the Sundorne Road incident detectives at Shrewsbury CID appealed for witnesses to come forward.

At the time West Mercia Police said: "In the first incident a victim was driven into and sustained injuries, in the second a male was physically attacked.

"Both incidents took place in full view of numerous members of the public, some of whom appeared to be elderly and vulnerable."