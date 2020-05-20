Telford Kwik Fit closes for deep clean after worker tests positive for Covid-19

Around 10 staff at Kwik Fit's Stafford Park branch have gone into isolation.

The centre has been closed since the weekend after an MoT technician was confirmed positive.

The company said the other employees were now awaiting test results and that social distancing measures were in place.

Kwik Fit stated: “We have closed our Telford centre following a staff member testing positive for the coronavirus.

"All the team at the centre have gone into isolation and are awaiting results of their tests for the virus.

"The centre is undergoing a deep clean and will be reopened only once it is safe to do so. In the meantime we are contacting customers to rearrange any appointments to nearby centres.

“We have remained open as much as possible to support those making essential journeys. As public transport remains restricted, our centres play a critical role in helping ensure the road transport network keeps moving safely.

"We are taking all social distancing measures we can and have put a number of precautions in place with staff wearing masks and new gloves and car seat covers used for each job.”