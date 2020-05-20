Flytippers are making life a misery for horse riders

Regular rider Charmaign Stewart was furious when she found her usual triangular walk near Muxton, Telford, blocked by dumped shop furniture and fittings resulting in broken glass left strewn.

After posting images of the messy footpath near Granville Park on social media the images have been shared more than 400 times on Facebook.

The items including retail fridges are thought to have been left at the location on May 13 between 1.30pm and 5pm by a white goods van which was spotted in the area.

Mrs Stewart, 22, a children's home carer, said she was dismayed to discover the items while out exercising her horse Douglas along with a friend.

They were walking along the route known locally as the triangle between Lilyhurst Road and Granville Road which is used by more than 100 horses.

"When I saw it, it made me feel so angry. I go riding four or fives times a week at this time of the year. Before lockdown it could get quite busy with pedestrians out for a walk, but I can deal with that.

"But when idiots dumped this kind of stuff in the lane leaving glass smashed and strewn all on the ground that's very hard to cope with. If we had suffered a fall no ambulance would have been able to get to us.

"I was out with a young girl when we came across this. We were on our way back to the JV Hancocks farm where we keep them.

"The path was completely blocked and we could pass with one of us getting off and physically moving the items out of the way. My horse is young and skittish so I couldn't get off.

"It was the 14-year-old who had to do it.

"We should be in this situation. anything could have happen we could have fallen of the horses which could have suffered cuts on their legs which would have left us with huge vets bills to pay," Mrs Stewart, of Oakengates, said.

"This area is isolated so it must be someone who knows the area well who keeps dumping stuff down here. It's not easy to find so it must be the same people responsible for flytipping here.

"There is rubbish along a good part of the lanes with rubbish caught in the undergrowth which you can't see."

She said she had complained to the authorities about issues with ongoing flytipping, but there had been difficulties getting the situation addressed because footpath is classified as 'unowned'.

"It needs to be addressed and sorted out as soon as possible. This track and others around it seem to be a dumping ground due to its remote location.

"The excess photos are just what I have taken today while out on a short walk of around 15 minutes which is shocking in itself.

"We are blocked into the stable yard at least once a week due to the dumping of rubbish - I would be deeply thankful if this issue is sorted as it would make me a lot less anxious when riding my young horses out.

Mrs Stewart added that it was "ridiculous" that riders were being advised to dismount and move the rubbish out the way to get past.