Man pleads guilty to role in £11,000 tyre burglary at Telford firm

Luke Pearson, 23, admitted an offence of burglary at commercial premises namely Teltyres, in Telford, on May 24, 2018.

The case relates to a burglary at the premises, in Springhill, Wellington, when 345 tyres, a handgun and disk cutting tools were stolen.

Pearson admitted his role when he appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday.

A hole was cut in the metal cladding on the building before the tyres worth more than £11,300 along with tools valued at £1,000 were snatched.

CCTV from a neighbouring property showed a white van and an Astra car at the premises.

Both vehicles were later stopped at junction four of the M54, but the stolen tyres were not recovered.

Two other men, Thomas Rose and Royston Hallard, previously pleaded guilty to the offence, along with other offences, and were jailed for a total of more than six years in February.

Order

Advertising

Rose had been driving the van, while Hallard had been in the driving seat of the Astra.

At Monday's hearing Judge Anthony Lowe told Pearson: "I am not going to sentence you today. I'm going to adjourn this case for sentencing to a date to be fixed.

"The difficulty we have is with getting a video link. I can't tell you when you sentenced."

Pearson, of Ashbourne Road, Heath Road, Wolverhampton, was remanded in custody.

Advertising

Mr Simon Burch, prosecuting, told the court that Pearson was currently subject to a 12-month community order for a separate burglary.

All three men were arrested following an investigation into a burglary spree at businesses across Shropshire, Staffordshire and the West Midlands.

Rose was jailed for two years while Hallard was given a prison sentence of 49 months.