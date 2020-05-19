Shropshire dad's marathon effort for African school

The popular fundraising event was due to take pace Spring Bank Holiday Monday but despite it being called off, Dan Westall is still going to run in aid of the Friends of Conakry Refugee School after already launching an online appeal.

The 39-year-old, of Coalbrookdale, hopes to raise £1,500 and has so far attracted donations totalling £1,000 towards providing meals at the school, in Guinea, where the staff have been left struggling even more than normal by the coronavirus lockdown.

Dan's daughters Wren, aged three, and Maggie, aged eight, have been helping him to train.

To support Dan's marathon effort and the school donate via https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/dan-westall1?

The Friends of Conakry Refugee School newsletter states: "Supporter Dan had already offered to run the Bridgnorth Marathon to raise funds for school meals at Conakry Refugee School (CRS).

"The marathon, planned to take place on May 25 has been cancelled, but Dan will run the distance solo whilst adhering to social distancing rules.

"School closure due to Covid-19 means CRS is not able to provide school meals so we are asking for any further amounts raised to go general funds to support the staff and students through the pandemic."

The Friends' group which was launched by volunteers in Broseley and Much Wenlock also held an online quiz night among a number of events to boost funds for the school in Conakry, west Africa.