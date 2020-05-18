Stephanie sets up paintings' raffle draw for good causes

A painter is offering lucky collectors a chance to win her creations by holding a fundraising raffle draw to help others.

Shifnal's painter Stephanie Potts is offering three artworks to raise money so she can enrol for an art psychotherapy foundation course after seeing at first hand how creativity helps mental health both in lockdown and normal every day life.

In addition 20 per cent of proceeds from the raffle will be donated to the NHS charity - Voices for New Cross, which has so far raised more than £14,700 for staff at the Wolverhampton hospital during the coronavirus crisis.

Two of the raffle prizes will be of her recent Shropshire work while the third will be a blank canvas which she will complete of a location chosen by that winner.

The former Idsall School pupil, now an advertising producer, took up painting as a hobby three years ago and has returned to live in the area after a spell in London.

Miss Potts, of The Grove, Shifnal, said: "I've always worked as a producer, and I studied for a university degree, but after my own experiences I thought I'd like to become an art therapist.

"It's been on my mind for a long time and I thought since I would take the plunge and raise the money to cover the cost myself as I already have a student loan.

"I thought I would share whatever I raise with New Cross Voices as it was set up by a former school friend Ashley Wilde."

Around 30 of the 700 raffle tickets have been sold. Tickets cost £4.50 each and the draw is on June 6.

There will be three winners chosen at random using the Raffall app system.

The blank canvas winner will be required to send in a picture of their favourite place and it will be painted in oils and delivered free of charge.

All the canvasses will measure 30cm by 30cm with a deep edge.

To purchase a raffle ticket and for more information see www.stephanieeufemiaart.com.