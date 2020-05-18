Shropshire Dan's solo marathon effort on target for refugee charity

The race was due to take pace on May 25 but Dan Westall will be going solo in aid of the Friends of Conakry Refugee School after already launching an online fundraising appeal.

The 39-year-old, of Coalbrookdale, hopes to raise £1,500 and has so far attracted donations totalling £1,000.

The proceeds will go towards providing meals at the school, in Guinea. The west African country declared a state of emergency to cope with the pandemic which has left the staff struggling even more than normal.

The Friends of Conakry Refugee School newlestter states:"Supporter Dan had already offered to run the Bridgnorth Marathon to raise funds for school meals at Conakry Refugee School(CRS).

"The marathon, planned to take place on May 25 has been cancelled, but Dan will run the distance solo whilst adhering to social distancing rules.

"School closure due to Covid-19 means CRS is not able to provide school meals so we are asking for any further amounts raised to go general funds to support the staff and students through the pandemic."

To support Dan's marathon effort and the school donate via https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/dan-westall1?